Daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Lilibet, Officially Christened in Los Angeles

A royal christening took place last week in Los Angeles, yet the Royal Family did not appear.

According to People, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle), Princess Lilibet, was christened on March 3. A spokesperson for the royal couple verified the event, “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

The ceremony took place at their home in Montecito, CA. Their daughter is now 21 months old.

A source close to the couple revealed that Prince Harry and Markle did invite Royal Family members, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, but none of them appeared at the ceremony.

But, there was one distinguished guest who DID appear to witness the ceremony: Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry. He reportedly brought a 10-member gospel choir along with him and they sang two selections, “Oh Happy Day” and “This Little Light of Mine.” The latter song was played at the wedding of Prince Harry and Markle.

There were between 20-30 guests at the intimate gathering, including Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and a godmother whose name was not revealed.

According to Forbes, this was the first time that Lilibet has been referred to as a princess. Once Prince Harry’s father, King Charles, became king after the death of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Markle’s children were given the respective titles of Prince and Princess.

Forbes also reported that when Prince Harry and Markle left the United Kingdom and were staying in Canada, paparazzi surrounded the home they were staying at. Although he did not know the couple, Perry actually offered them the privacy of his house in California. Due to his generosity, the couple asked him to be Lilibeth’s godfather.