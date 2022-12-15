Prince Harry Blames Legal Battle with Tabloids for Meghan Markle’s Miscarriage

Prince Harry is blaming the tabloids he and Meghan Markle battled with legally for causing the miscarriage they suffered in 2020.

Volume two of the six-part Harry and Meghan Netflix docuseries was released on Thursday and highlights the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s experience in Montecito, CA after leaving the United Kingdom in early 2020.

At the time of their arrival in the States, Markle was in the middle of a legal war with Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday for printing a private letter she had written to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, ET reported.

The Duchess was also pregnant with what would have been their second child, but the couple lost the baby upon arrival to Montecito.

Markle recalled not sleeping due to the stress of the legal case. At one point, her friend and former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, came to visit Markle during the pregnancy, and the Duchess told her, “I’m having a lot of pain.”

“She was holding Archie and she just fell to the ground,” Spencer recalled.

Markle revealed the devastating news she and Harry received on their first day in California.

“The first morning we woke up in our new home was when I miscarried,” she said.

Prince Harry is adamant that the stress brought on by the lawsuit with the tabloids is what caused the miscarriage.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing,” Prince Harry said.

“Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created, caused by that? ‘Course we don’t. But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was. I can say from what I saw that the miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

Markle eventually won her privacy lawsuit against the tabloids in December 2021, BBC reports.

In addition to their son – Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, born in May 2019 – the Duke and Duchess welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June 2021.