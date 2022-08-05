Professor Jeffery Robinson Is Named Rutgers University-Newark Provost

Rutgers University – Newark has named Jeffery Robinson as the University Provost and executive chancellor.

Robinson, a Professor of Management and Global Business at Rutgers Business School (RBS), has been with the University since 2008 and started the position July 1. The professor is well known for his award-winning teaching and leadership roles. Additionally, Robinson specializes in management and entrepreneurship and serves as the Academic Director of the Center for Urban Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CUEED).

Last year, Rutgers University named Robinson the Prudential Chair in Business, a chair established through a gift from Prudential Financial Inc., which helps to advance a multidisciplinary approach to business education with a focus on science, technology, social justice and ethics.

“I am honored to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Jerome Williams,” Robinson said in a Rutgers University release last December. “His pioneering work at the intersection of business and society has been inspirational to me and numerous other scholars. In many ways, my academic work and scholarship shares themes that Jerome made prominent throughout his career by connecting social justice and community concerns with value creation in the economy and society.”

Robinson has also written numerous articles and books and most recently co-authored a book with Rutgers alumni Dr. Randall Pinkett titled Black Faces In High Places:10 Strategic Actions for Black Professionals to Reach the Top and Stay There. The Professor also has extensive experience in major grant writing and management, including multi-million dollar support from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Last August, Robinson was appointed the role of research lead in the newly created NSF I-Corps Hub: Northeast region, a research partnership between Rutgers, Princeton and the University of Delaware.

“Inclusive innovation is the idea that the visionaries, entrepreneurs and gatekeepers of technology innovation should be as diverse as our nation,” Robinson said in an announcement about the innovation hub. “This diversity leads to brilliant ideas, new companies, and international leadership in innovation.”

Robinson has also played leading roles in convening cross-sector interests through events such as the New Jersey Social Entrepreneurship Summit, Urban Innovations Summit and the NSF Workshop on Social Innovation.