Prosecutors Push For Harsher Sentence Against Tory Lanez

The days ahead may not look so bright for 30-year-old rapper Tory Lanez.

A new court filing reported that Lanez had been convicted on three counts concerning the 2020 shooting incident of rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez could face a maximum of 22 years and eight months of jail time after a judge decides his sentence on June 13.

According to Legal Affairs and Trials With Meghann Cuniff, prosecutors found three aggravating factors that could result in the judge ruling in favor of a more severe sentence for the “Jerry Sprunger” singer.

“As Victim began to walk away from Defendant wearing only a bikini and no shoes, Defendant mocked Victim with ‘Dance Bitch’ as [he] opened fire in her direction. With no justifiable reason, Defendant fired not just one but up to five rounds in the direction of Victim in the middle of a residential neighborhood,” prosecutors stated in the filing.

“The act not only directly inflicted great bodily injury to the victim but posed a significant danger to everyone (witnesses and neighbors) in the vicinity of this shooting,’ the statement continued. The motion noted that Megan was taken by surprise and in no position to defend herself as she was without a phone, shoeless, and had no other belongings. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford denied Lanez’s motion to receive a new trial. Lanez was charged in December with first-degree assault with a firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Rolling Stone reported that Lanez has been behind bars since December 2022, and prosecutors will specify the number of years for his prison sentence in a new filing a week before the June 13 sentencing. RELATED CONTENT: Boy, Bye! Tory Lanez Reportedly Regrets Not Testifying in Megan Thee Stallion Trial