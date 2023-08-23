Puma x Rhuigi’s Latest Collab Spotlights NYC Barber Chic

Puma and Rhude founder Rhuigi Villaseñor are shedding light on another pillar of New York City’s culture, the barbers that uphold it. Their latest designs will pay tribute to the innovative streetwear showcased in the shops.

As revealed by Highsnobiety, the launch will be part of Puma’s fifth phase in its collaboration with the fashion designer as they continue building a collection that encapsulates the spirit of the eclectic city.

The barbershop has always been a stomping ground to display one’s style and stir conversations about society. Drawing back to this locale to source new inspiration has resulted in an innovative presentation of colors, fabrics, and silhouettes that attract all people. The designs are directly inspired by the classic barbershop fits and aesthetic, from pin-striped sets and velour tops to mix and match for a unique look.

To create a flair of its own, many of the pieces are adorned with a specifically crafted crest symbolizing the collection. And, of course, Puma is releasing shoes stemming from its traditional form with a basketball low top, deemed the Clydes.

However, the Puma Clyde will be taken up a notch, creating premium styles in blue and white colorways, incorporating leather and suede into the footwear for a distinct look. While the shoes themselves start at $120, the rest of the clothing will range from $100 to $250 for the more premium options.

Although he hails from Los Angeles, Villaseñor has sought inspiration from the Empire State to create looks representing East Coast streetwear. The creative director announced the newest drop on his social media page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA Sportstyle (@pumasportstyle)

The drop urges cultural forces and fashion aficionados to participate in the throwback movement uplifting the hubs that first showed them love. The pieces will be available at Puma stores nationwide and online now.

RELATED CONTENT: Puma Contributes Annually to Trust Fund of Nipsey Hussle’s Children