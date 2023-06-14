Black Families in Philadelphia Can Receive Homebuyer Assistance

Lisa K. Farrell, the CEO and Founder of Lisa Home Mortgage, says that her company is thrilled to announce the immediate availability of the highly anticipated Down Payment Assistance (DPA) program in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. This time-sensitive program offers eligible homebuyers an exceptional opportunity to receive up to $10,000 (or 6% of the home’s purchase price, whichever is lower) in homebuyer assistance grants. For qualified Black/African-American prospects, an additional $3,000-$4,000 in assistance is available, for a combined total of up to $14,000, presenting an incredible opportunity to secure their dream homes. The funds can be utilized to cover down payment and loan closing costs.

The Down Payment Assistance (DPA) grant program presents several eligibility criteria for prospective clients, including a minimum credit score of 580. The grant is forgivable, pending a fulfilled term of primary residency in the home. For fully engaged clients, the entire process takes approximately 5 weeks. Eligible buyers are also permitted to receive a seller credit of up to 6% of the purchase price, as well as gift funds. To be eligible for this life-changing opportunity, prospective homebuyers must complete a free comprehensive homebuyer course and participate in the free city-funded homeownership counseling program, all prior to signing an Agreement of Sale.

“It is with a sense of urgency and enthusiasm that we are happy to offer the Down Payment Assistance program, offering immediate financial support to make homeownership dreams a reality,” says Lisa. “These funds are available now, and we strongly encourage prospective homebuyers to act swiftly, as this opportunity is granted on a first come, first serve basis, while funds are available.”

To seize this opportunity, interested clients can initiate the process by expeditiously completing their mortgage application at LisaHomeMortgage.com.

This news first appeared on blacknews.com.