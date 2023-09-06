Quavo To Enroll At UGA, Announces Lids Collab With News

Quavo is headed back to school in style. Not only has the “Migos” rapper announced that he plans to earn his degree at the University of Georgia, but also released a limited edition collection with Lids x ’47 to celebrate the news.

The Hip Hop artist shared the news to his Instagram, showing pride for his home state with his new school’s football jersey to match. He captioning the picture “Been A Dog Before The BOY!”

In promotion of his scholastic endeavor with celebratory merchandise to match, the 32-year-old spoke to VIBE about this new double venture.

“I’m from Athens, you know what I’m saying,” shared the entertainer on the collaboration. “I love UGA to the fullest. I just want everybody to rep this hat and put it on their head, because we ain’t capping about our rap. We coming hard this year and we going three-peat.”

Within the collection are two exclusive snapback hats, both showcasing the stylish drip the Athens native is known for, featuring the red and black colors that are part of the school’s theme. This is his third collaboration with the brand, with the official drop made available for purchase on Aug. 31. The “Hotel Lobby” artist was present to launched the collection at Fan Outfitters in Athens, with the hats going for $55 each.

While the latest products between Quavo and the apparel brand are seemingly sold out online, lucky visitors of Lids stores across the country could still grab the last of the collection.

As for his education, Quavo plans to enroll next year to officially be a student on campus, but did not disclose to the news outlet what major he will pursue. However, he does hope to see his future classmates rocking the brand and supporting the collaboration,

“I want to see everybody at the University of Georgia have this hat. These hats are rare. This hat is a one-of-a-kind, and it’s done by me.”

