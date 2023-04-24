Quavo Announces Limited Hoodies and Celebrity Game Honoring Takeoff

Shortly after Migos member Takeoff was killed in Houston last October, The Rocket Foundation was established in honor of the rapper. The organization supports programs saving lives through community-based solutions proven to prevent gun violence. According to Hypebeast, a limited-edition hoodie is being sold to benefit The Rocket Foundation and a celebrity football game is planned in honor of Takeoff.

Quavo, who was with Takeoff the night he was slain, is collaborating with the clothing brand, Legends to commemorate the deceased rapper with a limited-edition hoodie.

“STRONGEST LINK IN THE WORLD #OBFIL ♾️

@legends limited edition Rocket Hoodie.

All proceeds benefit The Rocket Foundation

“Takeoff Forever #RocketPower 🚀 ”

The Legends x Quavo Forever Takeoff Hoodie can now be purchased on the Legends website for $140, with all proceeds going to the foundation.

“The Foundation’s mission is to invest in and elevate proven community violence interventions and positive alternatives for young people,and build a platform for influential leaders to fight against daily violence in our cities and neighborhoods,” Quavo said in a written statement. “The Rocket Foundation has made investments in four powerful initiatives: Community Justice Action Fund, Hope Hustlers, Live Free, and the Offenders Alumni Association. We believe these groups will help interrupt the cycle of violence in Atlanta and put young people on a positive trajectory.”

To support The Rocket Foundation, Quavo also announced that all the proceeds from Huncho Day, which takes place on Saturday, April 29, will be given to the foundation. Scheduled to play in the 5th Annual Huncho Day celebrity charity football game include 2Chainz, Gucci Mane, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Ronnie2K, D’Andre Swift, Patrick Surtain, Zion Clark, Xavier McKinney, Marlon Humphrey, Bradley Chubb, Taylor Rooks, Kyle Pitts and several more.

The event will occur at Berkmar High School, 405 Pleasant Hill Rd, Lilburn, Georgia. It’s Quavo’s alma mater and will be from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m.

Proceeds from sponsorships, corporate contributions, and ticket sales for this year’s event will go to The Rocket Foundation and The Quavo Cares Foundation, a 501(c)3. Free tickets can be obtained here. Tame Pass – Early Access tickets can also be purchased for a minimum donation of $5.

