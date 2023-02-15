Queen Latifah Spreads Love With New ‘Unity in the Community’ Podcast

Queen Latifah believes anyone who tunes into her podcast will be “hooked” from the very first story.

The Newark actor, singer, rapper, and former talk show host, whose name is Dana Owens, partnered up with Audible to spread love and unity through her new podcast, Unity in the Community, a play on her 1993 classic song “U.N.I.T.Y.”

According to an interview with Audible, the seven-episode podcast spotlights unsung heroes who have positively influenced their communities.

“I love that it’s an Audible podcast,” Queen Latifah said. “…It’s important what you listen to; it affects you. It’s important for me and for my partner, and our company, Flavor Unit, to try to put some positive things out into the world.”

Owens shared the importance of people being able to hear the natural stories from root to fruition of real-life people making great things happen across their communities and throughout the world.

“To really hear and know that there are people right next to you, right in your own community, that are doing such impactful things, such positive things, to have such a positive impact on your very own community and the world, is important to hear,” the Newark native said.

Unity in the Community features Newark, New Jersey, restaurant owner Walter Green; Oakland, California leader Kevin Grant, who helps high-risk youth; New Orleans educator Rashida Govan, who focuses on youth empowerment for African American girls through her Project Butterfly; and other impactful community workers.

“I think these are empowering stories for those who don’t have someone who is there for them. To just hear themselves and see themselves in these stories, and hopefully feel something, feel some sort of connection or some empowerment,” Owens said.

Reportedly, the award-winning hip-hop legend is also working on a scripted romantic comedy and making more music in the future.

Unity in the Community is available to listeners through Audible.