Quinta Brunson Responds to ‘Wild’ Requests for School Shooting Episode on Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson was taken aback by how many fans reached out to request an episode on mass shootings in wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, TX.

“Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” Brunson tweeted on Wednesday.

“People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.’”

Brunson reminded the public that strong responses to the latest mass shooting should be directed at elected officials and not entertainers.

“Please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I’m begging you,” Brunson continued.

“I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. we’re not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it.”

In another tweet, Brunson included a screenshot of one direct message she received from a fan who shared their “idea” for Brunson to use her new show to do a “school shooting episode to highlight the numerous ones in this nation.”

Brunson received mixed reactions to her response to the requests for a school shooting episode.

“They’re asking the wrong Abbott to do something,” one Twitter user sarcastically said in reference to Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“People are turning to entertainers to represent them because their politicians do not care,” added someone else.

Abbott Elementary is ABC’s breakout scripted comedy series that follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers at a local Philadelphia public school. The show has helped to highlight many of the often-overlooked struggles public school teachers face while serving students in underserved communities.

The half-hour series jumped to the number one spot among ABC’s adult viewers 18-49 and tied with CBS’ Ghosts as the season’s No. 1 comedy in adults 18-49, Deadline reports. In March, Abbott Elementary was greenlit for Season 2.