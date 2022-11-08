Ralph Lauren Taps Rapper Polo G Whose Name was Inspired by the Brand for Fortnite Partnership

Ralph Lauren and Fortnite have teamed up for a partnership, and who better to help unveil the collaboration than rapper Polo G?

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Ralph Lauren hosted a Twitch Livestream in New York to commemorate its first-ever metaverse capsule in partnership with Epic Games and Fortnite, People reported. The live stream came one month after Ralph Lauren announced a collaboration with a Polo Stadium collection of digital apparel and accessories for the Fortnite Item Shop.

The digital collection pays homage to Ralph Lauren’s heritage ’90s style and will be sold in the metaverse, with a physical collection sold exclusively on ralphlauren.com. Polo G, 23, was tapped to perform at the live stream event and fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams of working with the popular clothing brand.

“It’s always been my dream to collaborate with them considering my rap name is inspired by the brand,” Polo G said.

“I also know how big of a name Fortnite is in the gaming world, so that’s just a bonus.”

Polo G aims to perfect his Fortnite skills to fall in with his song “Fortnite” from his Hall of Fame 2.0 album.

“I play Fortnite here and there—I’m not that good so I gotta practice more,” he said.

Polo G thinks the new digital collection is “pretty cool.” But he’s still a fan of the iconic Ralph Lauren logo he grew up wearing.

“My first real memory of wearing RL [Ralph lauren] was in the 8th grade,” he shared.

“I wore it throughout the school year, but for my luncheon, I wore this white and orange striped one [shirt] with a navy blue horse that was my favorite Polo shirt.”

Last month, Polo G got dapper for Ralph Lauren’s star-studded SS23 runway show in California.

“I loved the sneakers and the music, the entire vibe of the show was dope, too,” he said of the event. “You just felt important even being there.”