Raphael Saadiq Honored With A Signature Telecaster Guitar

On March 14, Fender announced their new collaboration with Tony! Toni! Toné! member Raphael Saadiq, honoring him with his own signature telecaster guitar..

The Limited Edition Raphael Saadiq Telecaster features a callback to retro designs. However, it also maintains a timeless look for guitar enthusiasts of all generations. The “Tele” includes an ash body, vintage tall frets, and “old school” ’59 “C” shaped neck, completed with a dark red metallic finish. The guitar is part of Fender’s Artist Signature Series that pays homage to the world’s greatest artists and instrumentalists who have helped shape the art.

To further promote his newest creation with Fender, Saadiq took part in a video alongside fellow musician Eric Gales to explore the capabilities and look of the guitar.

Saadiq first garnered recognition for his work in the chart-topping family band, but is also known for his collaborations with other esteemed artists such as Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, and Whitney Houston. He joins a cohort featuring Bruno Mars, Jimi Hendrix and H.E.R. within Fender’s Artist Signature Series. A legend who is respected among others of his stature, Saaqid spoke of the “great honor” to have his own guitar with the classic musical instrument manufacturer.

“Fender truly went hard in the paint with my signature Tele. It goes beyond the richness and snap I love to play with,” shared the Grammy winner. “Collaborating with the iconic Fender brand to introduce my own signature Telecaster is a great honor. I’m excited for young musicians to pick up this guitar, write with it, and take the stage with confidence.”

Fender’s executive vice president of Product, Justin Norvell, also expressed the company’s excitement to unveil their latest instrument. “Fender proudly unveils our latest masterpiece—a Telecaster® collaboration with the incredible multi-instrumentalist Raphael Saadiq. This

guitar is a blend of tradition and innovation, vintage charm meets modern brilliance,” said Norvell. He added that the inclusion of vintage and contemporary elements will delight all players.

The expertly-crafted guitar is a collectible with sonic power built for performance, and is available for $2,399.99 at Fender’s official website.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Promoters Collective Brings An Electric Lineup To Miami’s 2024 ‘Jazz In The Gardens’ Festival