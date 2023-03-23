Raphael Saadiq Announces Tony! Toni! Toné! ‘Just Me and You Tour 2023’

Something is about to take place that was just a pipe dream years ago! According to an Instagram post from Raphael Saadiq, the boys are getting back together again!

The singer and songwriter posted a photo of his old group Tony! Toni! Toné!, letting everyone know that Saadiq, D’wayne Wiggins, and Timothy Christian Riley are hitting the road.

Although there was no itinerary or dates listed on the picture, the tour will take place this year.

“Just Me and You Tour 2023”

For those who aren’t dedicated fans of the trio, the name of the tour is taken from the song, “Just Me and You,” which appeared on the Boyz N The Hood soundtrack. The film came out in 1991, but the band had a number of hits, including “If I Had No Loot” and “Anniversary.”

HipHopDX reported that the group has been rumored to be reuniting for years, but this is the first time there is an actual announcement. When Saadiq appeared on Sway’s Universe in 2019, he said Tony! Toni! Toné! Saadiq would be reuniting, although Wiggins vowed that it would never happen at the time.

On the official website for Tony! Toni! Toné! it lists several upcoming shows. The first one will be April 8 in Connecticut at the Foxwoods Casino Resort. The band then heads to Georgia to perform April 29 at Lady A Pavilion before traveling to Maryland to perform at Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club.

The last listed show will take place in California at Stanislaus County Fairgrounds on July 13. No word if these dates are the start of the tour or if they are just the shows they’ve booked.



The next show is listed on Saadiq’s Facebook page where they will be appearing with El DeBarge, Silk, and Kut Klose.