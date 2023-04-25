Polo G’s Mom Reveals Why She Doesn't Make Her Kids Work Hard

As a mom, manager and entrepreneur, Stacia Mac is proud to have risen from poverty so her kids didn’t have to work hard for the bag.

The ‘momager’ of Chicago-bred rapper Polo G recently appeared in a clip on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram, where she disclosed one of her parenting philosophies to the world, causing social media to go into a frenzy.

In the interview, Mac was asked about allowing her kids to work “regular jobs.” The mother of four began echoing her longtime desire to have her kids “approach the world without a lack mindset,” so she did everything she could to provide. She worked in residential and commercial property management before taking up her manager role.

Mac recalled the times when she experienced financial hardships despite being gainfully employed. Undeterred, she recognized the value of showing her kids and their dreams love.

“We are hardwired to think that in order to be successful, we got to go through some sh-,” Mac explained in the video, later clarifying in the comment section that her children of “independent thinkers and beings” did indeed work “regular jobs by choice.”

She added: “I wanted my children to follow their dreams and not become cogs in someone else’s wheel. To know that the possibilities for their future were limitless!”

Chart-topping hip-hop artist Polo G scored three top 10 albums and a Hot 100 No. 1 in two years after taking a chance on his dreams. With the support of his mama, who makes it her business to be a mom and supporter, the “Pop Out” lyricist has gained widespread success.

Last year, Polo G was tapped to perform at a Twitch Livestream event in New York to commemorate its first-ever metaverse capsule in partnership with Epic Games and Fortnite. Polo G said his participation fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams of working with the popular clothing brand.

“It’s always been my dream to collaborate with them considering my rap name is inspired by the brand,” Polo G said, per People Magazine.

Additionally, Mac has previously expressed her pride for two other children–Trench Baby and Leilani– who have also entered the music industry and written their own music.

Later, Mac revealed her disappointment in Black households who condone kicking their kids out at 18 as opposed to white households who allow their kids to “live” or “yacht.” But Mac strived differently for her family.

“They have also received my support in all they’ve decided to explore. I am their biggest champion, supporter and umbrella. So many more of our children would be further in life if they received the same love,” Mac wrote via Instagram.

Mixed Instagram comments flooded the conversation about Mac’s parenting and whether or not they agreed.

“Love this! Unfortunately many households put burdens on children robbing them of their childhood years they’ll never get back,” a user commented. “Its pure ignorance when people equate having a regular job to struggling. Growing up is inevitable which means you will need to provide for yourself unless you have generational wealth & you often still need to work then,” one user disagreed.