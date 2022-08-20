Rapper Rick Ross Responds To Violations, Fines At WingStop Locations ‘There Will be Mistakes’

This week, rapper Rick Ross was in the news after reports that his company, Boss Wing Enterprises, was fined for labor violations at five of its Wingstop locations in Mississippi.

NBC News reported that BWE, which is owned and operated by Ross’ mother and sister, was hit with more than $100,000 in fines for making employees purchase their uniforms, background checks, and more which caused employees to fall under the state’s $7.25 minimum wage. Additionally, an underage employee was seen working after 10 p.m., a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Ross responded to the reports in an Instagram video discussing accountability and that successful people find ways to overcome any and every setback.

“When you’re running a business, there will be mistakes,” said Ross in a video shared on his Instagram Story.

“But as the biggest boss, you never make the same mistake twice. You see, accountability — taking accountability is big when you the biggest. And remember this: most successful people don’t take stumbling as a setback, but actually a stepping stone to greater things, ya heard me? Let’s be great.”

In addition to the fines, AfroTech reports a further investigation by the Department of Labor recovered $51,674 in back wages for more than 200 workers as part of $62,753 in civil money penalties.

“Restaurant industry employees work hard, often for low wages, and many depend on every dollar earned to make ends meet,” Audrey Hall, the Wage and Hour Division district director in Jackson, Mississippi, said in a statement.

“The law prevents Boss Wing Enterprises LLC from shifting operating costs to workers by deducting the costs of uniforms, cash register shortages or training expenses, or to allow a worker’s pay to fall below the minimum wage rate.”

The rapper and Maybach Music founder owns more than 20 Wingstop franchises. Ross also has numerous businesses outside of his music, including partnerships with Reebok, Ciroc Vodka, 1800 Tequila, and Belaire Rose Champagne.

Ross has made 11 studio albums including his debut album Port of Miami and has been nominated for five Grammy Awards.