Rashee Rice Sought In Connection With Multi-Car Crash In Dallas According to law enforcement officials, officers are looking for Rice in connection with his possible involvement in the crash.









Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is the subject of a search by the Dallas Police Department concerning a multi-car crash that occurred on March 30. Rice is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and grew up in a Dallas suburb, North Richland Hills, before being drafted by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As the Dallas Morning News reports, a vehicle either registered or leased by Rice was involved in a crash on the North Central Expressway in Dallas at approximately 6:20 p.m. According to law enforcement officials, officers are looking for Rice in connection with his possible involvement in the crash.

Kristin Lowman, a spokeswoman for the Dallas Police Department, told the outlet that its investigation has revealed that a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane when both drivers lost control. Lowman said the Lamborghini “hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”

She also told the newspaper that the drivers of both vehicles left the scene on foot without checking to see if any other people who may have been involved in the collision needed assistance or giving their information to any of them.

Lowman did not indicate any understanding that Rice or the other person driving the Lamborghini was street racing, but sources informed WFAA that police believed that the cars were racing at the time the crash occurred.

According to a police call sheet, Rice is suspected of driving the Corvette. It is not yet known if Rice is suspected of any charges in the crash, but a dashcam video of the crash exists and has appeared on social media.

Wait.. so someone actually got dashcam footage of the Rashee Rice accident??? Yea thats crazy pic.twitter.com/lHukbhQQgn — QJ_trades🧬💰 (@QJ_trades) March 31, 2024

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: A woman was injured in the crash that involved #Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's car, and she said the men put her 4 y/o son in danger and walked away without sympathy, per the @dallasnews



“I’m just blessed I was able to walk out of there.”



She also said a pair of white… https://t.co/2PBRvD9AL0 pic.twitter.com/AmAXYauW80 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 31, 2024

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: #Chiefs WR Rashee Rice has reportedly retained legal counsel and a statement on the accident is expected to be released tomorrow, according to @JosinaAnderson https://t.co/3hpcpELimO pic.twitter.com/RkDr407n6D — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) April 1, 2024

Kayla Quinn, a 27-year-old mother, told the Morning News that she did not appreciate the lack of concern she received from the drivers of the two sports cars. “No one stopped,” Quinn said. “We had children, like, we had kids, you know what I’m saying? It’s the fact that there was no sympathy shown to where y’all can even have the decency to stop and check to make sure someone’s OK, someone’s alive, you know?”

Quinn continued, saying she wants to see them face child endangerment charges. “I’m just trying to keep my faith and just — you know, what is done in the dark comes to light, it’s all going to come face forward,” Quinn said. “You made it worse for yourself. You thought you got away, but y’all didn’t get away. I’m just blessed that I was able to walk out of there because it could have been so much worse.”

Marc Lenahan, a lawyer representing one of the victims of the crash, told the newspaper that the area where the crash occurred is a well-known place for joyriding. “It is terrible, but it is not surprising,” Lenahan said. Everybody in DFW knows that part of Dallas is a magnet for joyriding.”

So far, Rice has not appeared in any Dallas County jail records and has not yet been charged or apprehended. Multiple outlets made attempts to contact the Kansas City Chiefs and Rice’s representatives, but neither has responded as of the time of writing. According to CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson, Rice has retained legal counsel, and a release regarding the incident is expected on April 1.

