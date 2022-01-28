 Ray J On Meeting With Donald Trump: 'I’ve Always Admired and Respected His Business Acumen'

by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton118
(Twitter)

Reality TV personality and successful entrepreneur Ray J had a sit-down with the former president of the United States Donald Trump earlier this week according to Ray J’s manager.

Despite Trump’s record of shady business dealings, bullying tactics and perpetual lies, Ray J admitted that he has “always admired” Trump’s business acumen amid Trump’s family business facing trial for tax crimes at the end of this summer, according to the New York Times.

Not to mention, Trump is a racist.

According to Page Six, Ray J took a little trip to Mar-a-Lago to meet Trump Ray J’s manager, David Weintraub said. The singer met reportedly to discuss initiatives for young business professionals and entrepreneurs.

“I’ve always admired and respected his business acumen,” Ray J said. “Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy. We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I’m ready to get started now!”

Pastor Darrell Scott posted a photo of the two of them, himself and another unidentified man on his Twitter account.

Purportedly the two are scheduled to meet again later this year.

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

