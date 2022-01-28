Ray J on Meeting With Donald Trump: ‘I’ve Always Admired and Respected His Business Acumen’

Reality TV personality and successful entrepreneur Ray J had a sit-down with the former president of the United States Donald Trump earlier this week according to Ray J’s manager.

Despite Trump’s record of shady business dealings, bullying tactics and perpetual lies, Ray J admitted that he has “always admired” Trump’s business acumen amid Trump’s family business facing trial for tax crimes at the end of this summer, according to the New York Times.

Not to mention, Trump is a racist.

According to Page Six, Ray J took a little trip to Mar-a-Lago to meet Trump Ray J’s manager, David Weintraub said. The singer met reportedly to discuss initiatives for young business professionals and entrepreneurs.

“I’ve always admired and respected his business acumen,” Ray J said. “Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy. We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I’m ready to get started now!”

Pastor Darrell Scott posted a photo of the two of them, himself and another unidentified man on his Twitter account.

Great meeting at Mara Lago with President Trump and ma good friend Ray J, discussing technology, business, and black empowerment! pic.twitter.com/YZ3bqMQkdr — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) January 26, 2022

Purportedly the two are scheduled to meet again later this year.

Black Twitter continues its undefeated streak.

We the black delegation trade Ray j for Tommy from Power 😂😂 — Edwin Savaille (@haitiboy78) January 27, 2022

Always on time pic.twitter.com/iLNZ4xOs8V — Excessively and Openly Black 🧁 (@MzYummyDread) January 26, 2022

“I just know I’m gonna get cooked” pic.twitter.com/SfzsQXAInG — BornKing (@King_Kreyol) January 27, 2022

I just can’t take Ray J seriously. — DACHELLE (@DACHELLEB) January 26, 2022

Ohhhhh I know @kanyewest looking just like this right now! pic.twitter.com/Zt2vnqK4YA — Kasey (@4Purpose) January 27, 2022

Black empowerment??🤭🤭🤭🤭😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣..with this guy??🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Thanx for the laugh😂😂🤣🤣🤣 — Camille Carrigan (@CamilleCarrigan) January 27, 2022

45 : “Hey let me see if I can round up a few black guys for a photo. They’ll love that” You three: pic.twitter.com/P8cX42DxVx — I’m just sayin (@Moonstars7654) January 27, 2022

Video of the good Pastor and Orange Menace when RayJ agreed to take the picture… pic.twitter.com/7BLJZpjKLF — GussTheFullyBoostedLawyer, Esq. ⚖️ (@gussthelawyer) January 27, 2022

Black empowerment with Trump pic.twitter.com/fg8634QFxj — Andrew Gabbidon (@Gabsy007) January 27, 2022

Ray J just blew it for the whole damn family…bye Brandy. — Shelly (@RShellybean) January 27, 2022

Because Ray J is the leading black voice in those subjects. — Lavon Dixon (@BTFR2MCCS) January 27, 2022

Wow! No more Rayco ear buds for me! I tried to support my brother but I’m out! — Millwea, 3rd Brooks (@3rdBrooks) January 27, 2022

Ray J just can’t do right pic.twitter.com/MumPtgTbQp — Carla Mechele Media (@carlamechele) January 27, 2022