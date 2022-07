Blame It On the Alcohol: Ray J Spills His Own Tea About His Meme-Worthy Verzuz Performance

Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., is on a “Ray-demption” mea culpa tour and addressed his off-key pitchy June 23 Verzuz performance on The Talk, , real name William Ray Norwood Jr., is on a “Ray-demption” mea culpa tour and addressed his off-key pitchy June 23 Verzuz performance on The Talk, according to CBS.

The guests asked the “One Wish” singer about his sister Brandy‘s criticism of his shaky vocals.

“You know, I had my baby in my arms…and I was just having too much fun and tequila…and my sister had a whole plan for me that night. I was supposed to drink tea and I was only supposed to stay in one place for the whole performance,” says Ray J., who kept deleting her public rebuke from his social media page.

Never deleting this from my PC #VerzuzTV pic.twitter.com/uxKDfoC9u0 — Lady Snow ❄️ (@IvorySnowPlays) June 24, 2022

Brandy dubbed the Vocal Bible let her thoughts be known despite Ray J constant deletions of her post. The “Say Something” singer chastised her younger brother for not heeding to her professional guidance, she wrote, “Since we deleting comments, I will comment again! Bro, Pops told me that you didn’t drink none of the tea I made for you,” Buzzfeed reports

She continued: “He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at 4 in the freaking morning. Caught!”