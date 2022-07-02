Blame It On the Alcohol: Ray J Spills His Own Tea About His Meme-Worthy Verzuz Performance

Never deleting this from my PC #VerzuzTV pic.twitter.com/uxKDfoC9u0
Ray J accepted responsibility for his poor vocal display even though he attempted to block his sister’s comments but he did acknowledge that he immediately apologized to Brandy while in mid-performance.
“I tried to delete that…I love my sister because it’s so important to make sure you perfect your craft as much as you can and give the world a good show. I mean, I entertained though, but as far as the vocals, I have a lot of redeeming to do.” Ray explained. “She’s hard on me on this, so it’s not redemption, it’s Ray-demption. I apologized to my sister right on the spot…right after I hit the note I apologized.”
Ray J understands he is the butt of jokes especially online but wants to show his fans that he can croon with the best of them. Recently, he announced that he is forming a group with the other Verzuz performers, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P called RSVP, but it remains to be seen if fans respond to the call.