R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead At 30

R&B singer B. Smyth has passed away at the age of 30. The “Leggo” singer, who was born Brandon Smith, died from respiratory failure after suffering from a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Smyth’s brother, Denzil Smith, shared the tragic news on Instagram on Nov. 18.

“Hello I’m Denzil #BSmyth brother and today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” he said.

“My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face. So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years. We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro! 🙏🏾☁️ @1trekk.”

Smith said that his brother died on the morning of Nov. 17. Smyth had been in the ICU while he suffered from respiratory issues stemming from pulmonary fibrosis. Smith said that during his stay in the ICU, Smyth’s fans made him smile by creating social media challenges for his latest single, “Twerkaholic Part 2,” which dropped last month.

“All those new TikToks and Instagram reels made him really, really happy,” said Smith. “He was able to have a smoother process… All the love and light you were sending him on social media he really felt it and sunk into it.”

Smyth dropped his single “Twerkaholic” in 2014. The single became popular with fans, and the music video was seen more than 17 million times. The single has also had more than 13 million streams on Spotify.

Funeral services for Smyth have not yet been arranged but will be held in Florida. Smith said that the family is planning to have a live stream for Smyth’s fans.