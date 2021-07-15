Record Number For Diversity in 2021 Emmy Nominations

With the history of award shows typically favoring white performers, white creators and being voted for by more white people as well, it has stirred up a call for more Black entertainers to get their nod with more diverse nominations at The Emmys.

According to Deadline, with the announcement of the latest Primetime Emmy Nominations, this is a record year when it comes to the diverse talent being recognized (Or, at least nominated) for the upcoming Emmy Awards.

There were a record 49 non-Anglo nominees who were acknowledged in the acting and reality hosting categories. That number led to a 17% increase over last year’s diversity record of 42 non-Anglo nominees.

“Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series is a breakthrough for transgender women in Hollywood, and a long-overdue recognition for her groundbreaking performance over the past three seasons of POSE,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

“Additionally, the show’s nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as Billy Porter’s third nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, mark a historic show that undoubtedly raised the bar for trans representation on television and changed the way viewers around the world understand the trans community. As over 40 leading LGBTQ organizations pointed out in our open letter about POSE to Emmy Award voters, representation matters. Congratulations, Michaela Jaé, Billy Porter, and the entire POSE team – the world is standing with you and applauding your talents.”

Deadline composed a breakdown of the diversity of this year’s Emmy nominees:

In the Reality Competition Hosting categories, the nominees are:

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef), Daymond John (Shark Tank), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), and Tan France, and Karamo Brown (Queer Eye).

In the acting categories:

Anthony Anderson (Lead Actor Comedy Series, black-ish), Kenan Thompson (Lead Actor Comedy Series, Kenan and Supporting Actor Comedy SNL), Tracee Ellis Ross (Lead Actress Comedy Series, black-ish), Uzo Aduba (Lead Actress Drama Series, In Treatment), Mj Rodriguez (Lead Actress Drama Series, Pose), Jurnee Smollett (Lead Actress Drama Series, Lovecraft Country), Sterling K. Brown (Lead Actor Drama Series, This Is Us), Jonathan Majors (Lead Actor Drama Series, Lovecraft Country), Regé-Jean Page (Lead Actor Drama Series, Bridgerton), Billy Porter (Lead Actor Drama Series, Pose), Michael Coel (Lead Actress, Limited Series, I May Destroy You), Cynthia Erivo (Lead Actress Limited Series, Genius: Aretha), Anya Taylor-Joy (Lead Actress Limited Series, The Queen’s Gambit), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lead Actor Limited/Anthology Series/Movie category, Hamilton), Leslie Odom Jr (Lead Actor Limited Series, Hamilton)

