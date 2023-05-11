Reginae Carter Speaks Out After Atlanta Home Gets Burglarized, ‘This Is My Sign To Get TF Out Of Here’

Reginae Carter might be ready to relocate after revealing her Atlanta home was burglarized while she was away.

The YouTube and television personality took to Twitter on Monday night after learning her home was broken into.

“Two guys tried to break in my home last night .. So Glad I wasn’t there 🙏🏾 people are sick,” Carter tweeted.

“This is my sign to get Tf out of here .. and to be more private and more to myself about everything‼️“

Fans sent their support and even told Lil Wayne’s daughter not to stay in her home that night and avoid sharing so much about her life on social media.

“I don’t want you to stay there tonight at all … Do you have The Ring door bell?” one fan asked. “And you aren’t just anyone. No one should have access to you like that…All those years you’ve been there and this just happened. .. Don’t share much of anything.. That is crazy ! Praying for you.”

“That had to be someone close or a enemie bc she’s been living there forever and that never happened,” another fan wrote.

Carter is known for sharing highlights of her life on YouTube with her boyfriend, Armon Warren. Most recently, the reality star shared a video showing her at-home Cinco De Mayo festivities.

She is also joining her mom Toya Johnson for their own Growing Up Hip Hop spinoff, Toya & Reginae. It’s the third reality show for the socialite who has appeared on GUHH, Tiny & Toya, and Family Hustle.

Last year, authorities arrested 22 alleged gang members for a string of armed robberies, home invasions, and burglaries in celebrity-driven areas of the Metro-Atlanta area, Fox News reports. The victims included Marlo Hampton of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Brittni Nealy, an ex-girlfriend and the mother of one of rapper Future’s children.

Reginae appears to be the latest celebrity in what could be a new set of home burglaries plaguing the Atlanta region.

