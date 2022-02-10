Reginae Carters Talks New Fashion Lines Tom Girl & I FIT IN, Joining ‘Social Society’ + Acting Career

Actress, TV personality, influencer, and entrepreneur Reginae Carter appeared on BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s “Hip Hop and Enterprise” to introduce her new fashion line Tom Girl and fitness line I FIT IN.

After growing up in the spotlight, Carter has carved out her own lane in entertainment and business. Being the daughter of Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson has its perks. Still, Carter is also securing her bag outside of the paid advertisements by building an empire of her own.

She opened up about the launch of her fashion entities and how she wants to promote health, wellness, and style while engaging with her following in new ways. Working with her aunt on Tom Girl, Carter details how the family duo came together to release a fashion line that will take the ladies from comfortably running errands to socializing with friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reginae Carter (@itsreginaecarter)

Reginae’s entrepreneurial endeavors come at the same time as her addition to season 2 of All BLK’s Social Society with Kendall Kyndall, Angela Simmons, and Kendra G. The quartet comes together weekly to discuss the trending topics, highlight some amazing Black-owned businesses, and tackle insightful discussions for viewers.

In addition to her new TV hosting gig, Carter continues to rise up the ranks as an actress and is set to appear in her first lead role in the upcoming film, Boxed In. Her deep passion for acting leads her to watch shows and movies in her free time, take acting classes, and dedicate herself to perfecting her craft.

At 23 years old, she knows exactly what she wants in life, and nothing will get in her way. She made sure to note that she’s happily single and enjoying dating while focusing on her business, career, and personal growth.

Press play below to learn the latest on Reginae Carter and find out more about her new fashion lines Tom Girl and I FIT IN.