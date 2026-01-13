Iowa Lawmaker Renee Hardman Makes History As First Black Woman Appointed To State’s Senate

Renee Hardman is making history as a Black woman leader in Iowa.

Hardman was officially sworn in during the first legislative session of the season, Jan. 11. The historic ceremony made her the first Black woman to serve in the Iowa State Senate. The Iowa Senate Democrats marked the occasion for their party members’ achievement.

History was made this morning as Renee Hardman officially became the first Black woman sworn in to the Iowa Senate. Please help us welcome Senator Hardman! pic.twitter.com/jAYZLNVGKx — Iowa Senate Democrats (@IowaSenate) January 12, 2026

The swearing-in ceremony took place minutes before legislators began the session. The State Board of Canvass certified Hardman’s appointment, allowing her to partake in the lawmaking process. According to CBS 2, Hardman will serve on multiple committees, including government oversight, health and human services, and natural resources and environment.

Hardman won the special election race held Dec. 30, sparked by the October death of Sen. Claire Celsi. She will now represent the residents of District 16, which serves parts of Des Moines. Her win maintained the seat for the Democratic Party amid the loss of her predecessor, while also ensuring that State Senate Republicans do not reclaim a two-thirds majority.

PBS previously reported that Hardman won by a wide margin against GOP candidate Lucas Loftin. The CEO of Nonprofit Lutheran Services of Iowa also has a background in city politics, having served on the West Des Moines City Council.

As she prepares to enact change on behalf of all Iowans, Hardman is well aware of the history she has made. Upon her victory, she thanked her supporters for allowing her to be a voice for their fight.

“I rest on the shoulders of my ancestors who fought the good fight and lost their lives so that I could serve,” remarked Hardman. “With this comes great responsibility — responsibility to live out those five words on my yard sign and be A Voice For All People — a beacon of light and hope that Iowa can be a better place — where every family has the opportunity to thrive.”

Hardman remains part of a shift toward Democratic appointments across several states, working to ensure that local legislatures stay blue as midterms near.

