Rep. George Santos Introduces New Vaccine Bill Named After Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s cousin in Trinidad has seemingly inspired one Republican lawmaker to introduce a vaccine bill named after the rap superstar.

Rep. George Santos, who made headlines last year for how bizarrely he fabricated his professional background, introduced seven new bills on Monday, with one named after Nicki Minaj, Fader reported. The bill, dubbed The Minaj Act, aims to establish “a development period for new vaccines in order to generate public confidence,” according to reporter Kadia Goba.

Ahem. Rep. George Santos just dropped seven bills in the hopper. Among them, The Minaj Act, named for — yes, you guessed it — rapper Nikki Minaj that establishes a development period for new vaccines in order to generate public confidence. — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) April 17, 2023

It comes a year and a half after the “Anaconda” rapper faced backlash after expressing her doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met,” she tweeted in September 2021.

“It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one”

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj faced more criticism after she followed up with an alleged vaccine experience she heard about from her “cousin in Trinidad.”

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent.” Minaj claimed.

“His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj faced swift backlash from the public, with the White House reportedly reaching out to her for an informational call. The Health Minister of Trinidad and Tobago also called out the “Moment For Life” rapper saying he “had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false,” as noted by Hollywood Life.

“We unfortunately wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim,” Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh explained.

“As far as we know, at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse effect… As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad or … anywhere. None that we know of anywhere else in the world.”

Santos’ Minaj Act came amid his announcement to run for re-election, following a tarnished 2022 campaign that unearthed a number of outlandish claims regarding his personal and professional life.