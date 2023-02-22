Report: VC Funding To Black Community Expected To Drop Up To $130 Billion This Year

“Venture capital is a pillar of innovation and financial growth for the American economy, but the industry’s ability to transform the business landscape is inhibited because it fails to tap the valuable experiences of Black investors and entrepreneurs,” says Samer Yousif, interim CEO at BLCK VC. “The release of the second edition of BLCK VC’s report shares actionable steps the industry can take to galvanize change and break down systemic barriers.”

In a new development, the report showed “total amount of venture capital fundraising in the US is expected to decline between $120 billion and $130 billion in 2023, adversely affecting Black fund

managers’ ability to raise more capital. Further 68.4% of the total VC raised in 2022 went to established managers, posing a risk for emerging Black fund managers seeking to raise new capital upcoming years.

According to a news release, this edition of the report highlights Black women’s disproportionate under-representation in the industry, expands BLCK VC’s examination of the Black venture ecosystem to incorporate junior to mid-level talent, exposes the adverse impacts of the industry’s homogeneity on decision-making and financial returns, and provides actionable guidance on how stakeholders can collaborate to build an equitable and inclusive ecosystem.