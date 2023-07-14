Republican Rep. Uses The Term ‘Colored People’ On The House Floor And Triggers Rep. Joyce Beatty

Republican Congressman Eli Crane is in the hot seat after referring to Black Americans as “colored people” during a debate on the floor of the House over amendments to a defense policy bill.

“My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or Black people or anybody can serve,” said Crane. “It has nothing to do with any of that stuff.” His goal is to amend the bill so that diversity is not part of recruiting considerations for our country’s military. Crane, a combat veteran, believes focusing on inclusion results in a weakened defense strategy. “The military was never intended to be, you know, inclusive. Its strength is not its diversity. Its strength is its standards,” he said. “I’m going to tell you guys this right now you can: You can keep playing around these games with diversity, equity, and inclusion. But there are some real threats out there. And if we keep messing around and we keep lowering our standards, it’s not going to be good.”

According to NBC News, Crane’s choice of words drew a rebuke from Rep. Joyce Beatty, who was once the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, who asked that the derogatory remark be stricken from the record. “I find it offensive and very inappropriate,” said Beatty. “I am asking for unanimous consent to take down the words referring to me or any of my colleagues as colored people.” Following Beatty’s remarks, Crane asked to have his comments remain on the record but to change his words to “people of color” instead; his request was denied. The 43-year-old said that his remarks were simply the result of an impassioned speech and that he had misspoken.

The House voted in favor of Crane’s amendment to the bill 214-210.

Related: NAACP 113TH NATIONAL CONVENTION FOCUSES ON BUILDING BLACK POWER