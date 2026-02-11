Por Favor! Staunch Lawmakers Demand Federal Purge of Bad Bunny’s ‘Smut’ Performance

After witnessing Bad Bunny’s culturally-infused Super Bowl Halftime show, one Republican lawmaker is calling for an investigation into the performance.

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee made his intentions clear on X, as reported by Time.

In a lengthy social media rant, he urged a probe into the NFL and the Super Bowl’s broadcasting platform, NBCUniversal, for the provocative performance.

He called the show “pure smut,” wanting the probe to determine how the football league reviewed and approved the program. In a lengthy social media rant, he condemned performance for its alleged “displays of gay sexual acts.”

🚨The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness. Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his… pic.twitter.com/wcWTofhQQn — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 9, 2026

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness. Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.”

Ogles continued his tirade, requesting that the Energy and Commerce Committee conduct a formal congressional inquiry into the NFL and NBC for allowing the performance to take place. He also mentioned some of Bad Bunny’s lyrics, particularly from “Safaera” and “Yo Perreo Sola,” that he asserted “openly glorified sodomy.”

The elected official added, “And if that weren’t outrageous enough, the performance’s lyrics openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities. These flagrant, indecent acts are illegal to be displayed on public airways.”

The probe would uncover how much the NFL and NBC knew about the nature of the halftime set. It would also determine if enough safeguards protected viewers from explicit scenes. However, his claims that Bad Bunny openly stated his more vulgar lyrics remain unfounded. The Reggaeton star omitted such lines from the public performance.

Another Republican lawmaker, Rep. Randy Fine from Florida, has also warned of action from the Federal Communications Commission. The same agency pressured ABC to shut down Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show last year. Despite the inevitable pushback over Bad Bunny’s performance, who has not shied away from condemning ICE raids and Trump’s immigration policies, many viewers took delight in his show, emphasizing unity across America.

The roughly 13-minute set showcased the culture and pride of Puerto Rico and other Latin countries.

