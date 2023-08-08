Rev. Al Sharpton Memorializes New Jersey Lt. Gov, Sheila Oliver

Rev. Al Sharpton is set to deliver the eulogy at the public funeral of New Jersey Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver after her family requested it.

Oliver will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 12, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, according to a release from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy‘s office. Her family made a special request for Sharpton, president and founder of the National Action Network (NAN), to deliver a speech during the ceremony.

“Lt. Governor Oliver was a living testament to the importance of having Black women in positions of power to represent the needs and values of our community,” Sharpton said.

“Indeed, through her work with Emerge America, Lt. Governor Oliver fought to ensure more women–and more Black women in particular–have the opportunity to serve in elected office. Not satisfied with her own success, she paved the way for a new generation as well. Lt. Governor Oliver was a friend to me and, speaking on behalf of Pastor Steffie Bartley and NAN, someone whom we all considered to be a dependable and powerful partner in the fight for justice and equality.”

Oliver, 71, was the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly as well as the first to hold statewide elected office in the Garden State. She began her decades-long political career after years in education and was only the second Black woman in U.S. history to lead a state legislative chamber.

Oliver’s sudden passing on August 1, 2023, spurred an unsurprising outpouring of condolences from individuals across the political spectrum. Murphy called Oliver “the greatest partner in government,” 6ABC reports.

Murphy has directed all flags to fly at half-staff until September 4 in remembrance of Oliver.

