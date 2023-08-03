First Black Woman Speaker Of New Jersey Assembly Dies At 71

New Jersey’s first Black woman to lead the state Assembly has died.

On Aug. 1, 2023, the family of 71-year-old Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver announced her death, NBC News reported. According to the Associated Press, the family shared that Oliver died after being hospitalized on July 31, 2023.

NBC News reported the family did not reveal specific information about why the Black political leader had been in the hospital. When the news broke, New Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy was on vacation in Italy. The news outlet reported that Oliver, who was serving as acting governor while Murphy was on vacation, will be sorely missed by her political incumbents. Murphy said on Twitter that Oliver’s death saddened him and his family. “Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in government, @LtGovOliver,” the tweet read. Murphy also said that the five and a half years he served with Oliver was “the best decision I ever made.”