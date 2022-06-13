Rev. Al Sharpton Tests Positive for COVID-19

A prominent Black national figure announced that he had been hit with a positive COVID-19 test result.

A press release sent out by the National Action Network (NAN) has revealed that former presidential candidate Rev. Al Sharpton, the founder and president of the National Action Network, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The MSNBC host stated that although he has displayed no symptoms, he is taking his doctor’s advice and quarantining so no one around him catches COVID-19. He will still do his radio and television shows from a remote location as he is recovering from the dangerous coronavirus that has taken so many lives worldwide.

Sharpton released a statement:

“On Friday, I tested positive for COVID-19 but have not displayed any symptoms at this time. On my doctor’s advice, I am quarantining over the next several days to keep those around me safe. I will continue to do my radio and TV shows remotely over that time. Please continue to get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

@TheRevAl statement: “On Friday, I tested positive for COVID-19 but have not displayed any symptoms at this time. On my doctor’s advice, I am quarantining over the next several days to keep those around me safe. I will continue to do my radio and TV shows remotely”…. pic.twitter.com/KMsPm429za — Rachel (@rachelnoerd) June 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Sharpton has recently announced that two screenings of his new documentary, Loudmouth, have sold out at the Tribeca Festival (formerly known as the Tribeca Film Festival) in New York City. The screenings are scheduled to take place this weekend, on June 18 and 19.

The premiere screenings of my new #Loudmouth documentary are both sold out, next weekend will be special. #TribecaFilmFestival Graphic @supremecreativeagency https://t.co/3XDCXi3VC5 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 11, 2022