Rev. Jesse Jackson's Son, Jonathan Jackson Wins Illinois Democratic House Seat

Jonathan Jackson, the son of Reverend Jesse Jackson, fended off 16 contenders to win the Democratic primary for the vacant seat in Illinois’s 1st Congressional District.

CBS 5 Chicago reportedJackson was among a crowded field of candidates that included Karin Norington-Reaves, who was endorsed by Representative Bobby Rush, a former Black Panther, who announced in January he would not seek reelection.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, November will mark the first time Rush’s name will not appear on the congressional general election ballot representing the 1st District since 1992.

The son of the reverend and civil rights activist celebrated his win at the DuSable Museum of African American History.

“We have some challenges that are ahead of us, and I want to thank you for bestowing upon me this high and great honor to trust me with your vote, to represent you, in Washington D.C.,” Jackson said.

“The South Side has been left behind, and I want you to know the South Side of Chicago matters,” he added. “I’ve been taught to lift as I climb and the South Side is going to Washington D.C. with me.”

During his speech, Jackson also thanked his parents, telling them that no matter how far he goes he will always look up to them.

Jackson faced criticism from his opponents for receiving more than $1 million in donations from political action committees that were linked to cryptocurrency. However, it didn’t stop him from getting 28% of the vote. Alderwoman Pat Dowell received 19% of the vote and Karin Norington-Reaves received 14% of the vote.

Jackson also side-stepped the tarnished legacy of his brother Jesse Jackson Jr., who represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District between 1995 and 2012, before resigning amid a scandal that he misused campaign funds which led to him being sentenced to federal prison.

Jonathan Jackson, who campaigned for Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) when he ran for president, was endorsed by the Senator in this race as well as local politicians, including U.S. Representative Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.