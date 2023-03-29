Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Eva Marcille Files for Divorce from Michael Sterling

This model and actress does not want to be a Real Housewife anymore!

According to People, reality TV celebrity and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Eva Marcille is taking that path down splitsville as she has filed for divorce from her husband, Michael Sterling.

The couple, who have been married since October 2018, filed the necessary legal documents at the Superior Court of Fulton County last Thursday. The papers were filed on March 23, with Marcille citing that she and the attorney are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told People in an exclusive statement to the media outlet exclusively. “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

She filed the divorce paper and stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The separated couple share three children: 4-year-old Michael Sterling, Jr., and Maverick Sterling, 3. They were also parenting Marcille’s daughter Marley Rae, who she had with a previous partner, Kevin McCall.

In her lawsuit, she requests the court award her “equitable division” of the couple’s assets they both acquired during their marriage, as well as her own separate property. She wants whatever debt the pair have to be “equitably divided” too.

USA Today has reported that Marcille has stated there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.” She also wants primary physical custody of her children with Sterling while having “final decision-making authority” on “a temporary and permanent basis.”

There is a request for child support and for Sterling making contributions to the children’s medical expenses.

Marcille and Sterling, a trial lawyer, starred on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2018 to 2021.