'Real Housewife of Miami' Star Guerdy Abraira Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira revealed her breast cancer diagnosis alongside a warning for other women via an Instagram post.

Abraira said she received the news from her doctor while “having the time of my life” in St. Barts.

“It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed,” she said. “For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity.”

The 45-year-old reality TV fan favorite’s diagnosis follows a recent report that suggests Black women should consider doing early screening for breast cancer.

“Guidelines for screening actually already do recommend basing a woman’s time to initiate screening on the risk of developing cancer, though race and ethnicity have not been traditional factors that go into these decisions,” Dr. Rachel Freedman, a breast oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute told CNN earlier this year.

Most women follow the recommendation to start mammograms at 50; however, family history and personal choice can sometimes cause them to start them earlier. Early detection can be a lifesaver for Black women, who account for 12% of the lifetime breast cancer risk for American women.

Abraira expressed gratitude for having her diagnosis at the beginning of her journey. “I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage—it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need,” she said. She also offered encouraging words for women who may be putting off finding out where they stand. “For those who do not get health checks regularly, I urge you to. Your life depends on it.”