Rick Fox Question’s If He’s ‘Black Enough’ To Get On Brittany Renner’s Roster

NBA alum Rick Fox is petitioning to be number 36 after Brittany Renner revealed that she’s slept with 35 men.

“The Game” star expressed his interest in Renner in response to her now-viral interview with Shannon Sharpe. The “Basketball Wives” newbie was the latest guest on Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast where she admitted the 35 men she’s been intimate with.

“I’ve had sex with 35 guys,” Renner told Sharpe in a clip posted online.

Sharpe appeared taken aback and responded by taking a shot of cognac.

“If I’m judged for having great taste,” she said with a laugh.

Dawg Brittany renner had unc Shannon sharpe shook after finding out her body count is 35 men 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @brittanyrennerr Full episode out now on @ClubShayShay YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/g4MGyYun1F — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 27, 2023

The reveal garnered strong responses from the general public and sparked a debate about what men deem acceptable for a woman’s “body count.”

“35 really ain’t a whole lot,” one person wrote.

“Ion think no woman gone try to lowball with 35 bodies lol,” another person said in response to others claiming Renner might’ve lied about the number she gave.

“J Cole said you gotta multiply by three,” one user sarcastically wrote.

Another person who issued a response is 3x NBA champion Rick Fox who seemingly expressed interest in dating Renner, or at least adding to her list of partners. Once Renner shared her preferred interest in Black men, Fox wondered if he fit the bill.

“Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions 🤦🏽‍♂️When she says “BLACK” where do you think she draws the line? 🖐🏻🖐🏼🖐🏽🖐🏾🖐🏿,” Fox TWEETED.

“I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50 #OneDropRule #RaceInAmerica #TheRaceTo36 #HalfABill”

Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions 🤦🏽‍♂️When she says “BLACK” where do you think she draws the line? 🖐🏻🖐🏼🖐🏽🖐🏾🖐🏿 ~ I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50 #OneDropRule #RaceInAmerica #TheRaceTo36 #HalfABill https://t.co/n9Ar9C6dhd — Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 28, 2023

Renner has the streets talking and the added publicity comes just in time for her reality television debut on “Basketball Wives” season 11. She’s been linked to a number of athletes and famous faces over the years.

Most recently, Renner was seen on a dinner date with Shaquille O’Neal in June, TMZ reports. Ironically enough, it didn’t impact her casting on a reality show executive-produced by Shaq’s ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal.

RELATED CONTENT: Former NBA Star Rick Fox Scores $12M In Pre-Seed Funding For Tech Startup