Rick Ross Returns To Miami After Closing On $35M Star Island Mansion

Rick Ross will be taking breaks from his Promise Land estate in Georgia to settle back in his hometown now that he’s closed on a lavish Star Island mansion.

While sellers initially wanted $37 million for the Star Island home, “the Boss” Rick Ross worked out a deal to secure the luxury pad for $35 million, TMZ reports. The close comes one month after reports first revealed the “BMF” rapper’s plans to buy the 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom mansion in the celebrity-filled community.

In addition to boasting neighbors like Jennifer Lopez, Shaquille O’Neal, and Diddy, among others, Ross’ new home of opulence comes decked out with a heated pool, entertainment room, summer kitchen, and mesmerizing terraces overlooking a beautiful waterfront and his 40-foot dock.

Ross described the new home as “a major piece to the puzzle” on his real estate investments, Biz Journals reports.

“He instantly fell in love with the grand entry — it has a very long driveway stretching towards the mansion that creates an air of real luxury,” realtor Kimberly Knausz told People.

“The architecture also played a part, as it’s far beyond the ordinary modern home, and he plans to enhance it to reflect his personal style.”

Knausz of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty worked with Ross’s sister Tawanda Roberts, a real estate agent with Florida Realty of Miami, to broker the deal.

His latest purchase adds to his growing real estate portfolio that includes luxury homes in Texas, two in Georgia, and another in Florida. In April, Ross was proud to announce his new home in the Lone Star state.

“I invite the great state of Texas to take a shot of @deaconwhisky to celebrate my newest home in the Lone Star State,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Ross’ Georgia mansion is so lavish, it served as the grandeur mansion for the Prince of Zamunda in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America.” The “Aston Martin Music” rapper even landed a small cameo in the sequel thanks to his massive Georgia estate.

