Rick Ross Drops $30K To Help Free Healthcare Clinic From Shutting Down

The generosity of rapper Rick Ross does not go without notice. His latest philanthropic endeavor includes a $30,000 donation to help prevent the closure of a Fayette County clinic.

According to WSB-TV, Ross presented the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic with a check to ensure the doors stay open and to provide free medical care for residents 18 and older.

“A clinic like this means a lot to me. I lost my father at an early age, and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of healthcare,” Ross said.

After giving the check to the free clinic, Geneva Weaver, executive director of Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic, thanked the Maybach Music Group executive. “Thank you very much for your donation of the $30,179,” she said.

Before Ross stepped up to cut a check, Fayette C.A.R.E. had previously raised $19,000 of its $50,000 goal.

People who visit the clinic generally don’t have insurance and come from underserved areas. The clinic provides medical care and allows people to see a medical professional and receive preventative care and medications they can’t afford.

“The patients that come to this clinic, all of them, their income level is 200% below the poverty level. The national poverty level,” Weaver said.

This may not be the last time Ross lends a helping hand to the free clinic as he pledged his support to continue providing financial resources if needed.

“I look forward to continuing to help out as much as possible. I consider you family, friends, and of course, neighbors,” Ross said. The multifaceted entrepreneur had previously stated his love for Fayette County when he said he intended to run for mayor in 2024.

Since the beginning of his career, the Miami native has always made it his mission to give back, whether through Habitat for Humanity or by providing scholarships to students from his former high school.