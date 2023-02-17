Rihanna Claps Back at Trolls Bothered By Her Calling Her 9-Month-Old Son ‘Fine’

Rihanna thinks her baby boy is “fine” and doesn’t care who’s bothered by how she refers to her and A$AP Rocky’s 9-month-old son.

The “Diamonds” singer faced criticism on Thursday when she shared a photo from her British Vogue cover shoot she took with her infant son.

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc!” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

But Rih Rih had to clap back after a few of her followers expressed their distaste for the pop star calling her son “fine.”

“Who calls their son fine?” one critic asked.

“his mother!!!” Rihanna fired back.

After another fan suggested Rihanna’s baby was “more like cute [and] adorable” since he’s not a “grown man,” the new mom wrote, “you just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!”

In a separate post showing a close-up photo of her and A$AP Rocky’s son, Rihanna referred to him as the “perfect baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna revealed she had no idea that she was pregnant with her and Rocky’s second child at the time the British Vogue photos were taken.

“How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️” she shared in her caption.

The “Umbrella” singer also shared a few intimate shots with A$AP Rocky she appropriately titled “da parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna sent fans into a frenzy on Sunday night when she performed her Super Bowl halftime set with a noticeable baby bump. Shortly after the performance aired, reps for the billionaire superstar confirmed her second pregnancy with A$AP Rocky.

Now with another baby on the way, Rihanna’s focus is solely on motherhood and family.