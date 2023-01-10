Rihanna Hypes Up Super Bowl LVII Appearance with Limited Edition ‘Game Day’ Collection

Fans won’t have to worry about finding new drip to wear to the Super Bowl this year.

Savage X Fenty recently dropped its limited-edition “Game Day” collection on Jan. 8, ahead of CEO Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance, her return to the live stage since 2018.

The superstar released photos on the lingerie company’s Instagram page with a caption that said, “We heard there’s a football game? #SavageXGameDay.”

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the line is a 17-piece collection featuring jerseys and sweats that flaunt a varsity-style Fenty logo.

Pieces in the collection include football-print boxers, beanies, bandanas, and the LVII Surprise Tee, a white shirt that reveals a Rihanna graphic when pulled overhead. A message on the shirt reads, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.”

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the singer was confirmed as the performer for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show that is dated to take place on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career,” NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky said in a confirmation statement in September 2022. “We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Last November, Rihanna shared with Entertainment Tonight that she would incorporate a lot of culture into her set.

“I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage,” she told the outlet. “I want to celebrate the music that I’ve made.”

The collection is available for purchase on the Savage X Fenty website. Reportedly, the launch includes a three-day pop-up in Los Angeles from Jan. 27 to 29.