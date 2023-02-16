Rihanna’s Choreographer Goes Viral With Behind-the-Scenes Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsal Footage

The choreographer behind Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the behind-the-scenes footage of their rehearsal.

Parris Goebel, the New Zealand dancer who struck fame after making up the moves in Justin Bieber’s 2015 music video for “Sorry,” was tapped to formulate the dance sequences Rihanna and her team of dancers performed on Sunday night.

Following the halftime show, which ended up being the most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history, Goebel shared some BTS footage of her practicing the routine for Rihanna’s “Work” with her Royal Family Dance Crew.

“We love a BTS moment. The queen at workworkwork #parrisgoebel #FENTYBOWL 🏈👑 #CROWNSUP @Rihanna,” the Official Royal Family Dance Crew captioned the post.

The video received over 9 million views on TikTok and over 1 million likes. Several Goebel’s fans applauded her work in Rihanna’s history-making halftime performance.

“I just KNEW it was parris goebel behind this type of dance- and yes, it was. ate, served, all of it 🍽️,” one fan said.

“I knew it was royal family the moment they were all in synchronisation,” added someone else.

Goebel followed up with another video showing the “RESULT” of Rihanna performing the same sequence she practiced with the dancers during the studio rehearsal.

Fans familiar with Goebel’s choreography continued to applaud her latest work with Rihanna.

“I knew it was royal family the second I saw the transitions they were so crisp, I was like that’s Paris!” one fan wrote.

“This how Rihanna was suppose to perform this,” another top comment read. “Parris killing that!!”

Goebel shared an Instagram video of the routine for Rihanna’s “B–tch Better Have My Money,” which she choreographed one year ago.

“Crazy to think I created this last year and then we ended up doing it in the sky🙈✨ @badgalriri,” she captioned the post.