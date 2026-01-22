News by Sharelle B. McNair Anger And Activism Rises As ICE Agents Can Now Access Ring Cameras Shortly after the partnership was announced, a new report was released showcasing that not only ICE agents would have access, but so would the Secret Service and the Navy.







After Amazon’s Ring secretly dialed back its privacy policy banning police access to private videos, new reports have found that footage from its cameras are being made available to federal enforcement agencies such as ICE, sparking concern that the popular cameras are being looped into the immigration operations.

Futurism reports that Ring’s devices would eventually be looped into a network by partnering with Flock, AI-powered surveillance cameras that share footage with law enforcement, prompting privacy and immigration advocates to sound the alarm.

Activists like Drae, who goes by @planetdrae with over 14,000 followers on TikTok, chimed in on the campaign, alerting that “ring cameras will be used against you” and provided some recommendations on other ways to protect homes.

“It would not surprise me if ICE utilized your personal data, even against the company’s will, to make assumptions about you and raid your home,” the activist said.

“I’m not saying leave your home unprotected. What I would do is switch to some type of closed circuit security system, one that does not connect to the internet, so its not subject to police investigation, or subsequently ICE. Or we switch brands. Something to that effect.”

The theory was introduced in October 2025, touching on how the Flock cameras use license plates and other identifying information on cars they see. In addition, the company’s police and government customers are able to create natural language searches of their video footage in an effort to find subjects that match certain descriptions.

The policies add to the narrative that AI-powered technology used by law enforcement expands on racial biases. Shortly after the partnership was announced, a new report was released showcasing that not only ICE agents would have access, but the Secret Service and the Navy.

Ring has long been criticized for pushing security risks and violating privacy. During the summer of 2025, the Electronic Frontier Foundation warned that the device actively violates civil liberties in the United States for profit.

The new revelation is only adding salt to an open wound. “Your Ring camera is an ICE agent,” a poster designed by postdoctoral fellow and digital studies institute affiliate at the University of Michigan, Kathryn Brewster, read.

She urges people to “unplug the ring,” “melt ICE,” and “protect your neighbors!”

jack asked if i would sketch up a poster to tell people in nearby neighborhoods about the partnership between flock and ring, and this is what i came up with. it can be printed on an 8.5×11 sheet of paper. — kat (@katbamkapow.bsky.social) 2026-01-19T20:15:21.436Z

As ICE agents working under the Trump administration are being condemned for their actions, resulting in dozens of unlawful detainments and roughly 33 deaths, advocates are using their voices and talents to speak out. Images of the Ring camera have now been used as a smoke signal of what could happen.

One poster on Reddit put “ICE thanks YOU for YOUR cooperation” alongside a photo of a Ring camera.

