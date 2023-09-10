GMA's Robin Roberts And Amber Laign Tie The Knot

Robin Roberts, the co-anchor of “Good Morning America,” and her longtime partner Amber Laign are officially married after an 18-year romance.

According to Good Morning America, the two were introduced by mutual friends on a blind date.

Laign told Good Morning America, “Our two friends, my friend Alex, her friend Bert, finally said, ‘Enough, you two are going to meet.”

Laign recalled, “I remember just walking up and she’s just beautiful, and she took my breath away, and she still does.” Roberts is a breast cancer survivor, and recently celebrated ten years since she returned to Good Morning America following a bone marrow transplant procedure.

The 2020 pandemic was a catalyst for the two escalating discussions of marriage into something more concrete. The result of these discussions was a marriage proposal at the end of 2022. Roberts recounted the proposal, telling Good Morning America.

“We took the calamari rings and we slapped them on each other’s fingers and we just we proposed to one another,” said Roberts. “Now looking back, it was pretty fitting for us to not have a down on one knee [proposal] and one person doing it … it was just us hanging out in our little hole-in-the-wall Mexican spot and putting calamari rings on each other and saying, ‘Let’s go. Let’s do it.'”

The bond they share has only deepened since their proposal, said Roberts.

“Many people go into marriage hoping for and looking for what Amber and I already know we have, and so ours is a celebration. We’ve been living our happily ever after through all the ups and downs, so it’s a celebration.”

The ceremony was officiated on Sept. 8 by Roberts’ childhood pastor, and the two were wed wearing custom wedding gowns designed by Mark Badgely and James Mischka. Following the wedding, the two celebrated with family and friends at the reception, which featured an enchanted garden theme.

Roberts captioned her Instagram post celebrating the reception: “An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember,” Roberts wrote. “Honeymoon here we come!”

