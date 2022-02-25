GMA's Robin Roberts Reveals She's Taking Time Off To Support Partner Who Has Breast Cancer

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts will take time off from the morning show to support her partner through her treatment with breast cancer.

On Thursday, Roberts posted a video on Twitter announcing her plan.

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Roberts said. “She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy.”

Good morning…a very personal message on this #ThankfulThursday 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tnUI6pGGSY — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) February 24, 2022

“She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer. It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me,” Roberts added. “And that means I’ll be way from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo.”

Having faced her own breast cancer diagnosis in 2007, Roberts concluded her message with encouraging words to those facing challenges.

“We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges—like my mama said, ‘Everybody’s got something,'” Roberts concluded. “Please know that you are in our prayers and hopefully we’re in yours, too.”

Roberts did add that Laign’s “prognosis is good.”

While Roberts beat cancer five years later, she was diagnosed with the rare bone marrow disease myelodysplastic syndrome, E! News reported. At the time, she took time off from the show while she underwent surgery to receive a bone marrow transplant from her sister, Sally-Ann Roberts.

September marks 10 years since Robert’s transplant surgery, USA Today reported. Laign was by her side when she celebrated the five-year anniversary with friends and family on the show.

“If you exercise, go to the gym, find a yoga studio,” Laign said at the time. “Do something so you can just release all of this energy that you have built up from being around and being the giver and giving, giving, giving.”