Robin Thede Donates A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Wardrobe To Nonprofit For Unhoused Women

A Los Angeles-based nonprofit received an unexpected gift from Hollywood’s own Robin Thede.

Shirley Raines, the founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, posted a video on Instagram of boxes of clothing donated from HBO’s recently canceled, “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” Raines says her organization received all of the show’s products, including wigs, purses and costumes and thanked the show’s creator, Robin Thede. “Got a call from @hbo@ablackladysketchshow ended after 4 seasons and they donated ALL OF THE wardrobes, shoes, purses, wigs, lashes, and more to us,” Raines wrote. “They also delivered the very next day to our warehouse Thx u Robin Thede @robinthede.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirley Raines (@beauty2thestreetz)

The 501c3 nonprofit serves unhoused women of L.A.’s Skid Row and more with makeup, showers, hair color, and clothes. Thede commented on the touching video saying she was “thrilled” to make the donation. Other comments celebrated Raines’ work within the community and recognized the donation as a big deal for her and Hollywood. “You are showing the power of community!!,” one fan wrote. “God bless your work and everyone that you come in contact with.”

The Emmy-winning show was canceled after four seasons, according to Vulture. In a statement, Thede announced the cancellation and thanked her team for all their success. “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS,” she wrote. “I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys, and the entire team at HBO, Max, and Warner Bros. Discovery.”

Season four of the show premiered in April and Thede made sure she thanked those who inspired her throughout her career. On an episode of The View, she tearfully thanked host, Whoopi Goldberg, for paving the way for Black women in sketch comedy.