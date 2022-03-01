Rockstar Energy and Cortez Bryant Give the Blueprint for Atlanta Creatives

Rockstar Energy announced it has teamed up with Cortez Bryant, long-time talent manager who has worked with stars like Drake and Nicki Minaj and co-CEO of the record label Blueprint Group, to launch Atlanta’s newest space for Black artists — Rockstar Culture Labs.

Given Atlanta’s status as an epicenter of hip-hop and “mecca” for music, entertainment and creative communities, the launch is set to empower the next generation of local Black artists with direction from other key figures including Al Branch, CMO/partner at BPG Records and Blueprint/Maverick Artist Management and Ashaunna Ayars, founder of The Ayars Agency and chair of the Advisory Board for Rockstar Culture Labs.

“We’re proud to be launching The Rockstar Culture Labs, to provide space and resources that empower Black artists here in one of the country’s epicenters of creative culture,” said Chauncey Hamlett, VP/CMO Pepsi Beverages North America (South Division).

“With this platform, we want to highlight and elevate the ‘Real Rockstars’ of Atlanta, those who are hustling and putting in the work to pursue their dreams.”

Funded by Rockstar Energy, the co-branded space will open in a 4-story building located in the Atlanta University Center in April, providing:

— A platform and resources including fully equipped music production studios and sound stages, event and co-working spaces and ongoing networking opportunities

— The Rockstar Internship Program, a joint effort that builds on Blueprint Group’s history of developing education platforms and Rockstar Energy’s goal of driving purpose around creativity in youth culture

— Event programming curated by Rockstar Energy including showcases, fireside chats, podcasts and more

“The Rockstar Culture Labs is an exciting next step for Blueprint Group, which has been dedicated to educating, supporting, and amplifying the next generation of creative artists,” said Cortez Bryant, co-CEO of Blueprint Group.

“Partnering with Rockstar Energy to open this space in one of the country’s most happening music communities gives us another platform to create incredible opportunities for Atlanta’s Black artists.”