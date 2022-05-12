Rodney King’s Youngest Daughter Arrested For Burglary After Going Missing for 11 Days

Rodney King‘s youngest daughter was arrested and sitting in jail for the 11 days her family thought she was missing.

On Tuesday, the LAPD confirmed that Tristan Uniqua King, 29 was in police custody on suspicion of a residential burglary. King was reported missing on Friday after last being seen in Las Vegas on April 26, NBC News reports.

“She told her family she was traveling to the Los Angeles area to ‘visit the beach in Santa Monica and family in Fullerton,”‘ Santa Monica police Lt. Rudy Flores said on Tuesday morning while her whereabouts were still unknown.

King had last contacted her family on April 27 and “told them that she lost her cell phone and was using a ‘stranger’s phone,'” Flores said.

Authorities confirmed King was taken into custody around 11:50 a.m. April 28 and charged with burglary. She pleaded not guilty on May 3 but remains at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood in lieu of $25,000 bail.

News of the arrest came one day after King’s sister took to Facebook to reveal her sister had been missing for 11 days after traveling to Los Angeles from Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Lora King updated her followers and said her sister had been found safe in Lynwood.

“Again, thank you so much for all of your help,” Lora captioned an Instagram post. “My sister has been found safe in Lynwood California 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thank you LORD.”

King is the youngest daughter of Rodney King. He became a national sensation after being a victim of police brutality and his beating by LAPD officers was caught on video. Outrage over the footage sparked the 1992 LA Riots after the officers involved were acquitted.

Tristan King is due back in court on May 16 for a preliminary hearing, Fox LA reports.