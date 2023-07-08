Romeo Miller Joins Tesla Engineer To Start Electric Car And Tech Venture

Romeo Miller is making his name in the entrepreneurial space with his new tech venture. Partnering with Richard Patterson, a former Tesla engineer who helped create its famed Model S sedan, Miller will lend his business expertise and resources to the new business, Trion and Shango.

Described by Afrotech as a “automotive and tech powerhouse that is committed to a green future,” Trion and Shango extends beyond the car industry. Its focus on environmental sustainability and advancement through technology will extend to electric homes, so that every facet of life is greener while simultaneously being more efficient.

Miller sung Patterson’s praises as an groundbreaking automotive engineer in an Instagram post, adding that “(he) is Black history.”

“I always envisioned a future with 100% green energy and Richard has the inventions and I have the connections to make that possible,” detailed the father of two. “Let’s get to work and glad to be apart of the TRION and SHANGO Tech team. It’s official! Yall gone have to call me Tech Bae now lol.”

Trion and Shango’s quest for a greener world and future has enticed investors. The business has secured $10 billion in funding for its research and operations. While Miller is a pioneering executive of the company, evolving from a rapper and entertainer to a tech entrepreneur, Patterson is the first Black owner of an exotic car manufacturing company in the U.S.

In statements released by the Black tech-focused platform, Miller and Patterson expressed their excitement at joining forces for a business whose mission is to better society.

“Together, we will leverage our collective knowledge and resources to drive the advancement of sustainable technology,” shared the former rapper. “Our aim is to create a world where cutting-edge innovations harmonize with environmental consciousness, making a positive impact on our planet for generations to come.” Patterson also elaborated on the important role his new partner plays in the development and success of Trion and Shango, “The inclusion of Romeo Miller in this venture underscores our shared values and determination to effect real change in the tech and automotive landscape,” he said. “With our combined efforts, we are confident in our ability to push boundaries, shape the future, and lead the way toward a greener and more sustainable world.” Through a multitude of sustainable initiatives, Trion and Shango is a Black-owned venture in the tech space that is dedicated to building an equitable, greener world.

