Romeo Miller Reconciles With His Father Master P Following Online Dispute

Master P and his son Romeo have resolved their differences in the new year after the two publicly went toe-to-toe and aired their dirty laundry of family discontent all over social media.

According to dual Instagram posts, No Limit Soldier Master P (Percy Miller) and his son, have reconciled over recent comments that created a temporary divide between the two.

After referencing several figures from the bible, Noah and Jairus, and even mentioning David from David and Goliath folklore, the younger Miller states “In order to be used, you have to be willing to be misunderstood and humiliated sometimes.”

On the last day of 2022, the two talked, albeit in the rain, and seemingly settled whatever differences they had. In recent weeks, Romeo had accused his father of several misdeeds. At issue, Romeo seemingly got fed up with his dad and was triggered by Master P’s heartfelt post after DJ Twitch’s death.

Last month, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Romeo, after viewing a post by his father sending condolences to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, responded via social media that his own family did not receive the same support toward his late daughter, Tytyana Miller.

The post was likely the catalyst that prompted Romeo to lash out at Master P given that the family recently buried the rapper’s daughter Tytyana, who died after an accidental overdose last year. Romeo noted that his father didn’t give the same energy he gave to Twitch to his own daughter’s underlying issues that led to her untimely death.

She died from a fentanyl overdose in May 2022 following a battle with substance abuse and mental health.

While that’s a loaded concept to unpack, what followed was a series of damning posts by Romeo detailing problems he’s had with his dad from failed promises to pay him from deals and said he was broke because he had to pay his father’s taxes.

Since the online outing, Romeo and Master P mended broken fences.

Romeo stated, “It was never about parent vs child, or this false narrative or that, it was about doing whatever had to be done for the growth of my family. Today, December 31st, me and my father @masterp had very hard conversations; ironically outside in the rain, but in order for any generation to grow, that communication has to be had and reciprocated on both sides. The good, the bad, and the ugly. No matter the journey ahead, our family can truly begin to heal and I believe many others will use our story as an example to learn from. What a way to close the year! Vivre (live) l’amour (love) et pardonner (forgive). #ForTyty 🤍🕊”

In response, Master P held himself accountable and states that seeking God first will lead to whatever must take place.

“As a parent, I’m growing, taking self-accountability and educating my family and the next generation. Love takes growth and forgiveness. Seek God first, and everything else will fall into place.”