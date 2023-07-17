NFL San Francisco 49ers Enterprises Gains New Investor: NBA Star Russell Westbrook

NBA star Russell Westbrook is making money moves after receiving one of the biggest pay cuts in NBA history. The Los Angeles Clippers guard is investing in 49ers Enterprises ahead of its takeover of Leeds United.

Westbrook is joining the consortium as a minor shareholder in the English soccer club the same week American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas confirmed their shares in the 49ers group, ESPN reports. Westbrook was at Sportico’s sports and entertainment summit on Thursday, July 13, 2023 when he made the announcement.

“I was lucky enough to have conversations with some of the partners in this deal who already have ownership, the 49ers,” Westbrook said.

“So I was lucky enough to talk through that with friends, talking with my business partner as well about different things and having conversations, figuring out if this was the right deal and how we could make it different.”

.@Russwest44 mentioned on stage at our #VarietySporticoSummit that he is part of the investor group led by the @49ers that is taking over Leeds United pic.twitter.com/q0uYDRVRKj — Sportico (@Sportico) July 13, 2023

The investment with the professional athletes comes one month after Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani agreed to sell his stake in the club to 49ers Enterprises in exchange for a controlling stake, according to CBS Sports. The investment arm of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers has been a shareholder in Leeds since May 2018, but the current deal has yet to be ratified by the English Football League.

Leeds United was previously part of the Premier League but was relegated to the second-tier Championship at the end of the 2022-23 campaign after a 19th-place finish in the Premier League.

Westbrook’s investment comes after signing a two-year, $7.8 million contract to remain with the Clippers after joining the team in the 2022-23 season. The NBA star had initially resigned from the team when he took a whopping $43 million pay cut.

Other business ventures under Westbrook’s belt include his Los Angeles-based clothing store, Honor The Gift, and his “Why Not?” Foundation and schools. While speaking at the Sportico summit, Westbrook noted the inspiration behind his business ventures and how they must align with his personal value, as noted by Sports Illustrated.

For the LA native, it’s all about giving back to the community that raised him and inspiring those facing challenges like the ones he faced growing up. He’s also set on becoming a billionaire “sooner than later,” so Westbrook’s latest investment could move him closer toward his goal.

