Sabrina and Idris Elba Launches Wellness Brand, S’Able Labs, New Skincare Line On The Way

Sabrina and Idris Elba have teamed up to exemplify the power of partnerships with their Audible podcast Coupledom and now with the launch of a capsule collection of genderless skincare.

During the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns, conversations about wellness and self-care became important for the celebrity couple.

“It began during a conversation Idris and I had at a time in which we felt disconnected from our community,” Sabrina told Vogue. “It opened up the idea of wellbeing and self-care that we hadn’t really thought of before—looking at wellness from the outside in, in terms of your community and who’s around you. That’s when it clicked.”

S’Able Labs, Elbas’ spelled backward, is a multifaceted wellbeing brand catering to people of all ethnicities, genders, and backgrounds. The skincare products, set to launch this summer, will be formulated with sustainable ingredients from Africa to address concerns from hyperpigmentation to inflammation.

“When you are happier, doing good just comes naturally,” Sabrina said. “That’s why self-care is such an important thing in partnerships and relationships—when you’re feeling really good about yourself, you’re able to share that with other people and it’s infectious. I feel like we’ve forgotten about that because we’ve been so isolated. We want to remind people to share that good energy.”

The husband and wife quickly realized the need for community care without the heavily gender-focused products. With this new venture, they aim to provide the resources necessary to bring the community together in the wellness space. The wellbeing brand will also take on events and partnerships.

“We think that self-care can only be fully realized through community care,” Sabrina said in a statement, according to Stylecaster. “They are interdependent concepts. We’re trying to educate and help but we also want to learn from the conversation we’re having with our growing community.”

“I want there to be a dialogue around looking after each other. How we look and feel actually feeds into how we maintain our partnerships,” Idris added. “We’re all part of this world, so if we can help each other, that’s going to save a lot of lives and livelihoods.”

The Elbas are actively spreading the word about the power of partnerships while continuing their own personal and business journey.

“As our business relationship grows, our personal one grows alongside it,” Sabrina told Vogue. “And Idris is really new to the skin-care journey, so it’s great to be able to share amazing skincare with him—he finally gets it!”