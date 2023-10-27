Sacramento Kings point guard DeAaron Fox is the first NBA player to sign with Steph Curry’s athletic brand at Under Armour, Yahoo Sports reports.

Fox made the jump to “Curry Brand” after closing out a five-year deal with sports giant Nike. He was first seen sporting Curry Flow 10s during a game last season. However, the 25-year-old All-Star can now officially call the brand home.

Curry broke the news via an Instagram post featuring official photos of the two guards rocking the brand’s logo as well as memorable moments from last season’s first-round playoff clash between the Kings and the Warriors.

“SPLASH!!!! The mission continues.…from 2020 when we launched, to this right here!,” Curry captioned the post. “Another step towards Changing the Game for Good! Welcome to the @currybrand fam @swipathefox 🤝 Let’s get it!”

Though a legendary 50-point Game 7 performance from Curry dashed the Kings playoff dreams, the two guards seem to have no bad blood. The brand also welcomed Fox with another post saying, “Legacy starts with change. Do your thing D. Fox. Welcome to the Family.”

Under Armour established the Steph Curry arm of their sportswear company in 2020, with hopes of rivaling the Jordan Brand established by Nike in 1997, Yahoo Sports reports.

Fox is a huge win for the growing brand as the eyes of the league turn toward the upstart Kings; the team made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2005. The star guard averaged 25 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game, while also notching his first All-Star appearance.

The Kings and Warriors will face each other for the first time since last year’s playoffs on Friday, Oct. 27.

